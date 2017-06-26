VIDEO: Firefighters battle massive flames at Statesville home

Courtesy of Fire Marshal Mike Bilings

- Firefighters worked to put out a massive house fire that was set intentionally, according to the Statesville Fire Department.

Crews responded to the call just after 3 p.m. on Monday. When they arrived on scene at 616 Newbern Ave. the home was fully engulfed in flames.

The home was abandoned and no one was injured while firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

The Fire Department says they’ve responded to two other fires at this house, the first of which was set in February and the second on June 12.