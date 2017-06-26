EXCLUSIVE: Victim in Rock Hill shooting speaks out

- A woman shot in the leg during a deadly fight in Rock Hill is speaking out about what happened.

Octaisha Pittman was shot Sunday night during the same shooting that killed Quantavious Torbit, a rising senior at South Pointe High School.

"We were in the same room, but we were separated by curtains. I could hear them trying to resuscitate him and I heard him take his last... I heard him take his last breath," Pittman said before breaking into tears.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood park when a fight broke out concerning a Facebook post. Pittman says she and her friend were both shot. The bullet is still in her leg.

"It's people we've grown up with. We all know each other. We're kin someway. We're friends some way.

No matter how much we try and say that it needs to end. I think everybody knows it needs to end. It can't just be one person to put a stop to something," said Pittman.

Two young men were arrested and charged: Demetric Houze for murder and Timothy Holley for unlawfully carrying and shooting a gun.

"It's just wrong. Regardless of the situation. Nobody's child deserves to lose their life," Pittman said.

More arrests and charges could be coming down the pipeline. Check back with us for updates.