One person dead, one in hospital after accident on S. Anderson Rd.

- One person has died in an accident that happened on S. Anderson Rd. just outside of Rock Hill.

The wreck happened just before 3 p.m. on Monday. Sources say a Hyundai and a Dodge pickup truck collided when the driver of the Dodge, Jacob Daniel Horton, 33, was turning and the driver of the Hyundai, James Reed McFarland, 84, ran into him.

The driver and passenger in Hyundai were both wearing seatbelts. Both people were transported to the Piedmont Medical Center. The passenger died from injuries.

The driver of the truck was not taken to the hospital.

