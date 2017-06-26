South Carolina man works to keep young people away from guns after shootings in Rock Hill

- A South Carolina activist is working to keep guns out of young hands following the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Rock Hill high school student.

Jack Logan's message is clear: "Put the guns down now young people."

Logan was in Colombia Monday morning when he heard about the fatal shooting of Quantavious Torbit, a basketball player at South Pointe High School.

He dropped everything and made the long drive to Rock Hill to stand on a busy corner in the baking sun to begin passing out gun locks and spreading his message.

"Mr. Torbit's family they are hurting and grieving right now and so are the mothers of those two young men and we try to send a message to prevent tragedies like this from occurring."

Logan is standing against the shooting death of Quantavious Torbit, and standing up for all of the families that have been torn apart by gun violence.