Hornets guard Kemba Walker wins NBA Sportsmanship Award

- Hornets guard Kemba Walker has won this year's NBA Sportsmanship Award. Walker, 27, is the first Charlotte player to win the award.

The award is designed to honor a player that best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court, such as fair play and integrity.

“I’m honored to be recognized by the NBA and my peers with an award that acknowledges that basketball is more than just a game,” said Walker. “This award celebrates my family, teammates, coaches and players throughout the league who helped teach me, and continue to exemplify, respect, sportsmanship and integrity on and off the court.”

Walker was one if six divisional finalists. A panel of five former players selected the finalists from a pool of nominees. A vote was cast from each player from all 30 NBA teams, with eleven points being awarded for a first place vote, nine for second, seven for third, five for fourth, three for fifth and one for sixth.