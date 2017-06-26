School rock painted to honor teeanger killed in Rock Hill shooting

- Classmates of the Rock Hill teenager killed in a weekend shooting are remembering him by painting a campus rock.

The spirit rock sits outside of the South Pointe High School campus.

Students painted the rock with statements to honor Quantavious Torbit.

“It’s really heartbreaking that he couldn’t finish out the rest of his life. He couldn’t even finish high school because his life was taken away. It’s sad we won’t see him walking around the hallway smiling anymore,” said Danielle Delgado, a friend of the victim.

The victim was 17 years old, a rising senior and on the basketball team.

“I never thought something like this would happen so close to home. Especially somebody close to me.It never crossed my mind, like ugh, I just didn’t see it coming. We just gotta grow up. You know the violence it ain’t doing nothing. Guns, it’s not cool for anybody,” said Jaden Rawlinson, a friend of the victim.

Several students stopped by to paint the rock, take pictures in front of it and also put out flowers.

Friends plan to hold a candlelight vigil on June 28 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Armory Park.