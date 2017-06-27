10 ducklings rescued from storm drain in Huntersville

- Ten little ducklings are safe thanks to the careful work of the Huntersville Fire Department.

The ducklings fell in a storm drain off of Rosedale Hill Avenue Tuesday afternoon in Huntersville.

Rescue workers used flash lights to find and lift the ducklings out of the storm drain. Unfortunately, fire officials tell FOX 46 Charlotte the mother duck was struck and killed by a passing vehicle.

The baby ducks were handed over to the Huntersville Police Department's Animal Control Unit.