CMPD ask for help locating man suspected of two armed robberies

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives are asking for help identifying a suspect in two armed robberies of businesses.

The first robbery occurred just after 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Quick Trip gas station located at 7205 The Plaza. The suspect pulled out a weapon and demanded property from the business. After he received the items demanded he fled the scene, according to CMPD.

The second incident occurred at another Quick Trip located at 6721 Albermarle Rd just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday. He again pulled out a weapon, demanded property and fled the scene after it was given to him.

The suspect is described as a black man, between 6'1" and 6'3", medium build.

During the first robbery the suspect was wearing a green jacket, black pants and a black hat. He changed into a blue jacket and black pants for the second robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.