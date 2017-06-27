NC woman arrested after abandoning 11-year-old dying cat

- A Monroe woman has been arrested on animal cruelty charges after she abandoned her 11-year-old dying cat on the side of the road, police said.

Michelle Antoinette Raymond, 48, is charged with felony cruelty to animals and misdemeanor abandonment of animals.

Monroe police said Raymond left her 11-year-old cat "Samson" along Willis Long Road on Thursday, June 22. Officers said they were told of the incident on Sunday through a local animal rescue.

Through the investigation it was determined Samson suffered from a kidney disease and was very ill. Raymond admitted to police she dumped the cat at a remote area and placed dry food at the roadside because she was unable to care for the cat and the accompanying medical issues it had.

Volunteers with the rescue organization as well as the police department searched the area for the cat but have been unable to locate Samson.

The cat is a yellow and white male and answers to the name Samson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Capt. Beth Greene with the Monroe Police Department at (704) 282-4722. Raymond is being held in Union County Jail and has an initial court date of Aug. 24.