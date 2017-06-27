Man wanted for attempted murder in Gastonia shooting

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted: Jun 27 2017 04:25PM EDT

Updated: Jun 27 2017 05:00PM EDT

GASTONIA, NC (FOX 46) - The Gastonia Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man who is charged with attempted first-degree murder. 

Christopher Shaquille Adams, 23, is charged in a shooting reported on June 15 at 603 Scruggs Street in Gastonia. 

Adams' last known address is 845 Glenn St., Apt. H in Gastonia, police said. Adams has outstanding warrants for attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police said Adams is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective M.B. Watts at 704-866-6885, or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

