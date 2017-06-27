Man dies after Sunday morning car accident

- A man has been pronounced dead following a Sunday morning car accident that left him in the hospital.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers responded to an accident at the intersection of E. WT Harris and Randy Dr. on Sunday, June 25 just after 3:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers saw a 2006 Cadillac that had apparently lost control, gone off of the side of the road and hit a tree. The sole driver, Zemmie Lee Pendergrass Jr., 34, was trapped inside of the car and had to be removed by emergency responders.

Medic transported Pendergrass to the Carolinas Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries. Just after 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday he was pronounced dead.

No other cars were involved in the crash, but CMPD detectives are investigating what caused the accident.

Preliminary reports from investigators indicate that Pendergrass was driving southbound at a high speed on E. WT Harris just before Randy Drive when he lost control of the vehicle.

He crossed over the median and hit a traffic sign. The car continued crossing the northbound lanes of E. WT Harris and eventually went off the left side of the road where he hit the tree.

Speed and alcohol are contributing factors in this crash, according to CMPD.