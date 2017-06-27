Pastor stops brazen robber from stealing $3,000 worth of equipment

- It was divine intervention for a Belmont pastor who interrupted a robbery at his church sending one man to jail.

For Michael Brewer, pastor of Upper Room Church, he was in the right place at the right time when he saw something out of the unusual by the children's section of his church.

"I thought it was a church member then I saw him him loading stuff up in his car and I immediately called 911 and he saw me and I started following him after calling 911," Pastor Brewer said.

For nearly 15 minutes Pastor Brewer followed the man, later identified as Reginald Rorie, of Charlotte, through the streets of Belmont.

"One second I'm trying to catch him. We're headed towards New Hope Road...he's passing everything and everybody that he can," Pastor Brewer said.

The pastor stayed within eye-sight of Rorie until he was finally stopped and arrested off of South Pointe Road.

Pastor Brewer determined that around $3,000 worth of equipment was taken and said there's no hesitation if he found himself in the same situation again.

"I would do it again. I feel like the things here and the people in the area...they are good hard working people and no one wants their things taken, and this is God's house and his property so as a pastor I would do it again," he said.

The pastor added they will be putting new security measures in place to prevent something like this from happening again.