Anti-toll advocate runs for office in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, NC (FOX 46) - Anti-toll advocates say they're fed up with some of the state's local politicians when it comes to Interstate-77, so much so they're now planning to run for office themselves. 

"I think I have as good of a shot as anyone else," Michelle Ferlauto said. 

Ferlauto is shooting for a seat on the Cornelius Town Board.

"The most difficult part of this is...not putting my foot in my mouth," she said when talking about her greatest fear. "My kids are very supportive. They're both in college. I think my son's coming to terms with...um...I shouldn't say anything. If I speak for him he'll get upset."

She may not be a politician...

"I am not a politician, I have a full time job. I have two kids, I'm a single mom," Ferlauto said. 

But she's already standing up for neighbors. 

"When I started getting involved in the toll road project, I started going to the Charlotte Regional Transportation planning organization meetings. Which is also called CRTPO. I got up and publicly spoke as a citizen."
 
Now, she wants to be a member of that board. 
 
"It's like a car accident, you can't look away. I can't walk away from this. It's become a full-time passion to get results for people who don't feel like they have a voice," Ferlauto explained. 
 
She wants to be that voice on the Cornelius Town Board and the appointee to the CRTPO Board. 
 
"You don't know unless you try and that's what I'm doing. Trying," she said. 
 

 

