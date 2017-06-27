CRB: Possible error in CMPD's findings that Scott shooting was justified

After meeting for hours on Tuesday the Charlotte Citizens Review Board decided there may have been an error in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's findings that the Keith Lamont Scott shooting by Officer Brently Vinson was justified.

This isn't a done deal just yet.

Essentially, the Citizens Review Board determined they want to look at more evidence in this case. Another hearing has been scheduled for August 8, 2017. The announcement on Tuesday marks a positive outcome for the Scott family.

The Citizens Review Board was in and out Tuesday for hours, hearing from the attorneys for the family of Keith Scott and representatives from CMPD Internal Affairs.

The family of Keith Lamont Scott disputes findings that show Officer Brently Vinson was justified in using deadly force. The Scott family attorneys left Tuesday's hearing, before a decision was made, stating they were confident the CRB would make the right choice. CMPD Internal Affairs offered no comment.

By a vote of 8-2, the CRB voted there may have been an error by CMPD in determining Keith Scott's death as justifiable.

Now, a fact finding hearing will be held on August 8, 2017 where a final recommendation will be made by the board, determining if the shooting was justified or not.

"If that happens then what the Citizens Review Board is empowered to do is write a recommendation to the chief and essentially say we believe your determinations of this shooting as justified was not correct please change it or they could determine the shooting was justifiable, in which case they wouldn't write such a recommendation to the police chief."

FOX 46 Charlotte was told the hearing on August 8, 2017 will take all day and is similar to a trial, except the board will act as a judge and juror. The hearing is closed to the media and the public.