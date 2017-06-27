PNC Music Pavilion host meeting for concerned neighbors

- On Tuesday night, homeowners who live near the PNC Music Pavilion had an opportunity to voice concerns about event goers spilling into their neighborhood.

PNC Music Pavilion officials, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers and city transportation workers met with frustrated community members for about an hour.

During the meeting, neighbors stated that beginning in 2017, they started witnessing trespassing, littering and traffic backups on residential streets from event goers. Homeowners say in the three decades the venue has been around, they’ve never had issues to this degree.

Doug Nitkiewicz, an HOA president for a community directly beside the pavilion, says the problems have prevented homeowners from living peacefully.

“Traffic, littering or loitering, and the other things people do when they’ve drunken too much and can’t find a bathroom,” Nitkiewicz said. “The meeting went well. It was productive. We gave them some options and they gave us some as well.”

Officials at the meeting said they would work towards finding solutions for concerned community members.

Some of the suggestions officials are looking into include signs to deter people from trespassing and a larger law enforcement presence. Officials are also reaching out to navigation companies to see if systems can stop routing traffic through neighborhoods.

Homeowners expect to hear back from officials in the coming weeks once solutions have been finalized.

Linda White has lived in her home, next to the venue, for 30 years. She hopes officials act fast.

“It’s just been really, really unbearable,” White said. “It’s very stressful because you feel like your neighborhood’s been invaded and taken over and you’re trapped in your home.”