North Carolina lawmakers finish budget veto override

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- The Latest on the North Carolina legislature's efforts to override Gov. Roy Cooper's budget veto (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly has made good on its promise to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of the two-year state budget. The House completed the override with a vote of 76-43 Wednesday. The Senate did its part Tuesday.

Now the two-year spending plan becomes state law and largely takes effect when the new fiscal year begins this weekend.

Cooper announced his veto earlier this week, saying Republicans drew up a short-sighted plan with excessive tax cuts that will make it harder in future years to pay for things like teacher pay. But GOP leaders say it contained many initiatives that Cooper had previously sought and had promised the override.

The override means all five of Cooper's vetoes since taking office in January have been overturned. Cooper's veto marked the second time a state budget had been vetoed -- the other one occurred in 2011.

----

2:50 a.m.

It looks like the North Carolina state budget approved by the legislature is about to become the law despite complaints and calls for compromise by Gov. Roy Cooper.

The House scheduled debate Wednesday morning to consider overriding Cooper's veto of the two-year spending plan written by Republicans. The Senate already agreed to its part of the override late Tuesday in a party-line vote. House GOP lawmakers also have a veto-proof majority in their chamber.

Cooper has blasted the budget as irresponsible but also offered an unlikely bargain with Republican leaders to sign it in another form if they made some tax and teacher pay changes. But Republicans are content with their plan they say already fulfilled many items on Cooper's budget wish list.