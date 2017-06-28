Police: Woman stabs man in the stomach during argument over blown truck motor

- A Lincolnton woman has been arrested after she stabbed a man in the stomach during an argument over a truck with a blown motor, police said.

The incident happened at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, June 28 at a home located on Car Farm Road.

Upon arrival, deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office found John Alford in the back bedroom with a stab wound to the stomach.

Alford told deputies he and Connie Lynn Morgan, 51, had been arguing over a truck with a blown motor and when he walked into the bedroom she stabbed him with a pocket knife.

Alford was transported to Caramont-Gaston Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Morgan was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Morgan had an appearance in Lincoln County District Court on Wednesday, June 28. Bond was set at $1,000 secured.