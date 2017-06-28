Mother of woman hit by construction vehicle on I-77 speaks out

- The mother of a woman who was hit by a construction vehicle on Interstate-77 earlier this month is speaking out.

Nastasha Reinhardt, 27, of Statesville, was rushed to the hospital on June 8 after a construction vehicle swiped her car coming out of the construction zone on I-77, sending her into the guardrail and causing the car to catch fire.

The wreck happened just before Brawley School Road, Exit 35.

Reinhardt was transported to Carolinas Medical Center where she remains nearly three weeks later in serious condition. She suffered two broken feet, two broken femurs, a compound fracture in her tibia, a broken lip, and a fractured pelvis.

Reinhardt also broke her upper left arm and had blood clots which resulted in a minor stroke.

Highway Patrol said Reinhardt was going the posted speed limit, 65 miles per hour, when the construction vehicle pulled out in front of her at 25 miles per hour.

Her mother describes the moment on Facebook:

If you would like to help this family they've created a GoFundMe account for Nastasha Reinhardt's treatment.

