CMPD searching for suspect in two gas station robberies

- Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are still searching for a suspect involved in two armed robberies of gas stations.

Wednesday morning just after 1:00 a.m. the suspect entered the 7-Eleven at 4808 Brookshire Blvd. where he pulled out a gun and demanded property from the business. Once the suspect obtained the property he fled the scene.

The same suspect was involved in the Tuesday morning armed robbery of the Xpress Mart at 7837 Nations Ford Rd. That incident occurred just before 1:30 a.m.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’5”, average build, with short hair and a small beard. He was wearing a blue hoodie, black track pants and black shoes with white stripes on the side.

Anyone with information concerning this suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.