Matthews PD asks for help identifying suspect in car robbery

- The Matthews Police Department is asking for help identifying this man that robbed three cars while they were in the driveway of a home.

Video surveillance caught the thief on camera. The robbery occurred in the early morning hours on June 23 in the Windrow neighborhood of Matthews.

The suspect pictured was accompanied by another unidentified male.

If you have any information concerning this robbery, call the Criminal Investigations Division at: 704-847-5555.