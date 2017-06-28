Rescued baby ducks doing well at Carolina Waterfowl Rescue

- The baby ducklings rescued by Huntersville Fire on Tuesday afternoon are safe and healthy at the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in Union County.

The ducks were water drain rescues. Unfortunately in the process, the mother of duck was killed by a driver.

Those working at the rescue center telling FOX 46, storm drain ducks are a fairly common thing this time of the year.

"Storm drain birds, they make their nest in neighborhoods frequently and when the mom is ready to take the babies to the pond they walk over a storm drain and the babies go in and the mom doesn't," Asst. Director Nancy Riggsbee said.

Riggsbee said they keep the ducklings in the incubator for stabilization at first and despite not having their mother around, the ducks are expected to live a normal life until they are released.

"They come out of the egg ready to self feed," said Riggsbee. "They don't necessarily learn how to feed themselves from their mother so our role here is to provide the food, support and the shelter for the babies as they grew. I expect all them all to grow, mature and be released back into the wild."