Man charged with murder in connection to 2016 west Charlotte shooting

- A man has been charged in the 2016 murder of Deon Davis, 33, following an investigation into the case.

Jadarius Irving McCall, 26, was identified as the suspect in the case in April 2017. CMPD detectives, along with the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and the FBI were able to apprehend McCall on Wednesday.

McCall was transported to police headquarters and placed in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

He has been charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Four additional warrants on file for McCall will also be served, according to CMPD.

