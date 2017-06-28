I-77 alternate routes just as congested as highway

- Ask any frequent I-77 driver they'll tell you, you can always count on finding bumper to bumper traffic at rush hour.

Greg "it is the most atrocious thing I’ve seen in my life," Huntersville Resident Greg Palmer said.

Even when you think you are safe to get on I-77, you get that unpleasant surprise of more traffic.

“Some morning you can get up and it's just 60-70 mile an hour, no problem. Other mornings it's sit and wait and sit and wait. There's no rhyme or reason to it," Palmer said.

It's that inconsistency that's now forcing many to find alternate routes to help them try and avoid the highway at all cost.

Mike "I totally avoid it. We don't travel north on it. My wife will miss it any time possible even if we go up to Moorseville," Huntersville resident Mike Ignasiak said.

"It's been so bad for the past few weeks, it's supposed to be summer and it doesn't seem like it. It seems worse than normal," Huntersville resident Amy O’Donnell said.

Often times, the secondary roads are just as difficult as I-77.

"I try to take alternate road 115, 21. Come in a little later. Come in a little early but it's been awful," O’Donnell said.

Forcing more people to drive even farther onto Route 73 and Beatties Ford Road and we can't forget Asbury Chapel road.

"I feel like they need to add some new roads or something or fly to work," O’Donnell said.

"There isn't anything you can do about it. Just tough it out and that's the way it is," Palmer said.