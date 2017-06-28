Residents hope new management brings improvement to deteriorating neighborhood

- People living in one Catawba County neighborhood say they have had it with the deteriorating conditions at their rental homes. They reached out to FOX 46 Charlotte to get results.

According to the people who live at Old Tavern Estates in Maiden, the property is not living up to its flashy name.

"The conditions of the homes are terrible," said resident Jeremy Wayne Hunt.

Hunt has lived at the rental property for about a year and took FOX 46 Charlotte for a tour of his home.

"The toilet shouldn't move like this if you fix the seal," said Hunt as he shook the toilet in his bathroom loose from the floor.

The bathroom also had a weak spot near the tub and the kitchen received water damage that weakened a wall.

"We didn't do this. It was like this when I moved in," said Hunt.

Neighbors say the conditions are down right dangerous.

"Like the bathroom, the hole in the floor. If my kids fall through they could hurt their leg," said Hunt.

Things have gotten so bad, neighbor Trevon Dortch has stopped paying rent and is moving out this week saying he's seen it all in his home from roaches, to missing vent covers, and even a collapsed ceiling,

"I just want the right thing. I don't mind paying my rent if the stuff gets fixed, but that's the issue I am having," said Dortch.

FOX 46 Charlotte spoke to the owner of Old Tavern Estates by phone. He says he is on site every day making repairs and all residents have to do is make a work request.

He admits a sale is pending to a new owner, leaving current residents hopeful for change.

"In my opinion I hope the new management runs it a whole lot better because right now its not right," said Hunt.



If all goes according to plan, new ownership is expected to take over later this summer. The current owner says they are expected to bring in new mobile homes and make improvements to existing properties.