Friends, family hold memorial for Rock Hill teen killed in shooting

It took hours for family and friends to set up the memorial for Quantavious Torbit, the Rock Hill teen killed in a shooting.

A crowd of people surrounded the spot where the 17-year-old South Pointe High School student lost his life the evening of June 25.

Family, friends lighting candles in honor of Quantavious “Quan” Torbit. Memorial happening at park where he was killed. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/IR8KwUAGs3 — Amber Roberts (@AmberFOX46) June 29, 2017

Family members and friends of Quantavious took turns remembering the teen. His sister was too emotional to speak, while his brother was in disbelief.

"My half brother just died on my birthday what kind of gift is that?" he asked the crowd.

The teen's cousin was pleading for people to put the guns down.

"We got to stop this so I'm asking young old please, please stop this violence no parent should ever have to bury their child," she said.

Torbit's mother was fighting back tears as she thanked all of those in attendance for coming to remember her son.

His aunt asked the crowd not to allow his death to be in vain.

"This is ridiculous this is not what we should be doing out here so please talk to your children," she said.

VERY large turnout for the Rock Hill teen's candlelight memorial. Goes to show the impact his death has had on this community. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/lDwjTsxFGN — Amber Roberts (@AmberFOX46) June 28, 2017

Although they can't bring their loved one back, those who were close to Quantavious hope that his death will help to stop future senseless acts of violence.