Local students get fired up about flight at Aviation Camp of the Carolinas

Local students interested in aviation and space attended the Aviation Camp of the Carolinas at the Charlotte Monroe Executive Airport on Wednesday.

The camp is open to students in grades 4-8. NASA Astronaut Yvonne Cagle talked about her adventures in space, piquing the interest of these young minds.

'It's just like cool how space is like infinite but it just keeps on growing and it's just kind of weird to think about that," said Parker Topakian, one of the students attending the camp.

The campers spent part of their time in the classroom, but also got the change to explore historic airplanes up close and personal.

CMPD even made an appearance with its helicopter, Snoopy Two. Officers talked with the kids about how they can fight crime from the air.

"They told us about the helicopter getting shot right in the one spot," said Matthew Weathers, another student at the camp.

The camp is run by the first African-American female pilot in the United States Navy, Brenda Robinson. She's sharing her love of aviation with the kids, hoping to encourage them to pursue careers in the field.

"They look around and they're like wait a minute, I didn't even know that was here and wait a minute. I didn't even know I could do something like that," said Robinson.