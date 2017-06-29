2 dead, 1 seriously injured during crash in southwest Charlotte

- Two people have been killed in a crash involving a tractor trailer in southwest Charlotte, according to Medic.

The accident happened just after 1 p.m. at Steele Creek Road and Westinghouse Commons Drive. One other person was seriously injured and taken to Carolinas Medical Center, Medic says.

Steele Creek Road and Westinghouse Blvd will be closed to traffic for several hours while investigators work the scene, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Motorists are advised to find an alternative route.

