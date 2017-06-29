Man involved in two armed robberies of gas stations charged

- A man has been arrested and charged in the two armed robberies of gas stations that occurred Tuesday and Wednesday in the early morning hours.

Brandon Jovan Hallums, 23, has been charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. He has also been served a prior warrant for resisting arrest.

On Thursday officers from CMPD's Steele Creek Division located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle used in the robberies. While on scene officers encountered Hallums who fit the suspect's description. The officers arrested him without incident.

The suspect is currently being held at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.