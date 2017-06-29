CMPD: Convicted felon cuts off his electronic monitoring device

- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a convicted felon who they say cut off his electronic monitoring device more than two months ago.

Todde Obrien Houston is wanted for possession of a firearm by convicted felon, felony violation of a protective order, damage to property, and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Police said Houston was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release. On April 18, Houston cut off his electronic monitor and was last known to be in the area of Kenilworth Ave and Charlottetown Ave.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Todde Houston should immediately call 911.