Man charged with murder in deadly Shelby shooting

- The Shelby Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting in June.

Davaughia Snipes was arrested on Thursday, June 29 and charged with first-degree murder. He was taken to the Cleveland County Law Enforcement Center where he is being held without bond.

At 8 :25 p.m. on June 25, officers were called to CHS-Cleveland in reference to a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim, Jimmy Dean Robbs Jr., was brought to the ER by a personal vehicle. Once on scene, officers were able to determine that the shooting happened at 531 Suttle Street in Shelby.

Robbs was treated at CHS-Cleveland where he died from his injuries, police said.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to call the Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845.