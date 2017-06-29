Contaminants found in Concord water samples

- An alarming message went out to about 90,000 water customers in Concord on Thursday. Contaminants were found in drinking water samples.

Chris Rigo was getting some work done outside his house but he had no idea something he uses inside everyday, his water, may be contaminated.

"There's really no excuse to have anything like that in the water," Rigo said.

The City of Concord is sending out notices to water customers stating they found slightly elevated levels of what's called haloacetic acid in water samples from one location tested recently.

Haloacetic acid, which may be linked to cancer, is a bi-product formed when the chlorine used to clean the water reacts with organic matter.

The city said there's no need to buy bottled water or to boil water, but if you're elderly, pregnant or have an infant, they want folks to talk to their doctor for any health concerns.

The city recently put in new technology at one of its treatment plants to cut down on the amount of contaminants in the water but the high levels were found in water from a town the city buys from, according to officials.

They're not naming that town, but said they're addressing water quality concerns. Rigo tells FOX 46 Charlotte he hopes so.

"I think that's really bad that there's any negative stuff in the water at all, and I think that they should do anything and everything that they can to get that out," he said.