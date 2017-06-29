4th of July: What to do and where to go for fireworks in greater-Charlotte

- The 4th of July should be all about family, friends and fun. Whether you want to hit the streets to participate in activities or just watch fireworks from the comfort of lawn chair, FOX 46 Charlotte has put together a list of all the action happening in our area beginning Thursday and running until Tuesday so you and your family can enjoy a no-stress holiday.

Tuesday, July 4, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. SkyShow Fireworks Spectacular follows the July 4th baseball game between Team USA and Team Cuba. You can buy tickets for the game here. If you’re not attending the game, you should be able to see the fireworks from any place adjacent to the ballpark, like Romare Bearden Park. There will also be a free street festival in front of the ballpark. Live music, as well as carnival rides, bounce houses and more. There may be a charge for some activities at the festival.

Tuesday, July 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It costs $5. Free for museum members. This event will feature lectures, kids’ crafts, tours of the Hezekiah Alexander home site, and ringing of the American Freedom Bell. You can purchase your ticket here.

Tuesday, July 4, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. The 35th Anniversary celebration will begin at 9 a.m. with a Land Parade. There will be a Boat Parade, a Ski Team performance, and water games. There will also be a Fish Fry, City Ceremonies and a Birthday party with cake. The event will end with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Make sure you bring a blanket or lawn chairs! More information on registration and participation in each event can be found here.

Tuesday, July 4, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. you can visit Birkdale Village for entertainment, a bike parade, bounce houses, and much more, culminating in a big water fight courtesy of the Huntersville Fire Department.

Monday July 3- Tuesday July 4, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Live music will begin at 6 p.m. followed by a 9:30 p.m. fireworks display each night. Live music includes Coddle Creek, Yonder Mountain String Band, Banditos, Lucero and more. Admission is free. Parking is $5.

Tuesday, July 4, 8 p.m. Free for all. There will be live bands: Alternative Champs, Dirty Art Club, TKO Faith Healer, Brut Beat, Fat Face Band, at Snug Harbor in Plaza Midwood.

Tuesday, July 4, 9:30 a.m. South Carolina’s annual 4th of July parade will begin at Baxter Village in Fort Mill at 940 Market Street. It includes Charlotte sports mascots, clowns, stilt walkers and much more.

Monday, July 3- Wednesday, July 5. Free park admission to any active, inactive, or retired United States Service men and women with a valid military ID. Fireworks July 4.

Drivers’ autographs and fireworks follow Bojangles’ Summer Shootout on Tuesday, July 4. The Shootout starts at 7 p.m. Adult tickets are $8. Kids under 13 get in for free.

Saturday, July 1 the Charlotte Symphony will play in Symphony Park at SouthPark. It costs $16. Gates open at 5 p.m., prelude performances start at 7 p.m. The Charlotte Symphony will perform at 8:15 p.m. Fireworks will follow.

Tuesday, July 4, 8 a.m. You can join the Couldwood Hills Community at the pool for a parade, contests, games and more. The pool will be free and open to all at 12 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4, there will be a parade for all to participate in, starting at McEver Field on South Street at 5:15 p.m., proceeding to the town Green, where the band Da Throwback Band will perform at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Features live music, eating contests, free carnival rides and fireworks.

Tuesday, July 4. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. at Hickory Grove Recreation Center, 6709 Pence Road, and proceeds to The Grove Church, 5735 East W.T. Harris Boulevard, where the celebration continues until 2:30 p.m., with live music, games, food and contests.The 49th Annual Hickory Grove Parade and Celebration is the largest block party in East Charlotte.

Monday, July 3, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. This annual celebration features live music, kids’ activities and fireworks at the Lowes YMCA, 170 Joe V. Knox Ave, in Mooresville. Bring a blanket or chairs and make sure to arrive early!

Tuesday, July 4, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 130 Blythe Drive, Indian Trail. At 9:30 a.m. the celebration begins, with flag raising, watermelon eating contest, live music, games and activities. At 11:30 a.m. the parade starts. Free.

Monday, July 3 fireworks will follow the game. You can buy tickets to the game here. Also, the Intimidators guarantee that they will win. If they lose, you’ll get a ticket to a future game.

Tuesday, July 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. The city of Kings Mountain is celebrating the July 4. There will be a history encampment starting at 2 p.m. followed by a concert at 6 p.m. At 9 p.m. there will be a patriotic pre-fireworks show, and the fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m. It all takes place at Kings Mountain Walking Track and Neisler Stage, 211 Cleveland Avenue, Kings Mountain, NC. with music provided by the Chris Marks Band from 6:00-9:00 p.m., and a variety of food vendors available at Walking Track Park. In honor of the turning point of the Revolutionary War’s Battle of Kings Mountain (fought just south of town) a scene from “Liberty Mountain – The Revolutionary Drama” written by Bob Inman will be performed by the cast. All will lead up to the big event, the fireworks show.

Saturday, July 1, 5:30 p.m. Matthews People’s Parade meets at the Town Hall Green at 5:30 pm Saturday, July 1, and the parade begins at 6:00 p.m. Followed by concert from Too Much Sylvia at 7 p.m. at Stumptown Park.

Friday, June 30- Tuesday, July 4. If you crave cooler temperatures, consider driving up to Banner Elk and Beech Mountain for their 2nd Annual Mile High Fourth of July celebration. There will be live music all weekend, fireworks, BBQ, a parade and more.

Monday, July 3, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Blue Blaze Brewing. Live music by Analog Crash, $2 off pitchers all day, free hot dogs off grill. Free.

Saturday, July 1, 5:30 p.m. The Ballantyne is hosting a lawn party. It’s free to attend and open to everyone. You don’t need to be a guest at the hotel. There will be live music, food trucks, local North Carolina beer and games, followed by fireworks.

Saturday, July 1, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free hamburgers & hot dogs. Three bands. Age 21+ Midwood Country Club, 2123 Central Avenue. Free.

Monday, July 3, 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., in Old Town in Rock Hill, South Carolina. There’s a kids’ zone (there’s a fee for this) a free concert and fireworks at 10 p.m.

Know of a 4th of July celebration we missed? No problem, just send us an email at newstips@fox46charlotte.com with the information and we'll gladly at the event to the list.