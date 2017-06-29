Construction worker who caused I-77 accident off the job, but no company accepts responsibility

- In FOX 46 Charlotte’s I-77 diaries we’re working to get results.

We reached out to the Governor and other state officials wanting answers after our exclusive story aired on the Statesville woman who was badly injured in a crash with a construction worker.

We learned that the construction worker who hit Nastasha Reinhardt is off the project, but who is taking responsibility for the crash? Right now, there’s a lot of finger pointing.

At this point no one is standing up to take responsibility for the horrific crash between a construction vehicle and the young woman.

A source within the Spanish company Cintra says it's the subcontractor's fault.

Why? Because the construction worker who hit Nastasha Reinhardt worked for a subcontractor out of Virginia called Slurry Pavers. They didn't respond.

A Charlotte attorney says the general contractor is in fact responsible for everything that happens on the project according to state law.

The lawyer says Reinhardt could sue both the general contractor and the subcontractor for medical bills, missed pay, and pain and suffering.

The attorney says Nastasha's medical bills alone are likely approaching $300,000 dollars.

The Governor's office in no way addressed our questions about who will take responsibility for the woman hit, what changes are being made to enhance safety, and what repercussions the construction company and worker will face.

But it did say the Governor demanded an independent review of the project and contract with Cintra. That review could call on the state to cancel, modify, or simply keep the contract. The review is expected to come out by the end of July.

I-77 Mobility Partners also failed to answer our questions.

The Department of Transportation said they've assessed or in layman's terms fined - the contractor nearly 2 million dollars in the past for extended lane closures.

This story is clearly far from over. Nastasha has been in the hospital for three weeks and counting. If you want to help, you can give to her GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/nast-ashamed-reinhardt