Charlotte Fire Department Chief to retire after 38 years of service

- After 38 years of devoted service to the Charlotte Fire Department and the City of Charlotte, Jon Hannan announced his retirement Thursday evening, effective Aug. 31.

Hannan joined the Charlotte Fire Department in 1978 as a dispatcher and was promoted to serve in a variety of roles with increasing responsibility.

In 2007, he was named fire chief of the Charlotte Fire Department.

During Hannan’s tenure, the department grew to 42 stations with more than 1,200 firefighters. Despite this growth, average response time is less than five minutes for the approximately 120,000 annual incidents.

The department is also only one of 200 departments in the U.S. to hold class 1 international accreditation.

In a memo to his staff on Thursday, Hannan wrote the following:

“To All Personnel:

It has been a pleasure and honor to be part of this great fire department. I am continuously amazed by what you can accomplish, every division in this organization is the best at what it does. I could go on forever but that has never been my way. I have come to realize that what I can do to move the department forward and up has been accomplished. It is time for me to pass it on and I will be retiring effective August 31 of this year.

Continue to do your duty and make a difference wherever you can, always lean forward!"