CMPD crack down on thieves following string of robberies

- CMPD held a press conference today, commending officers for the diligent work that resulted in the arrest of two men involved in armed robberies.

David Thomas, 37, and Brandon Hallmus, 23, are both behind bars this evening after both were part of several robberies across the Queen City.

“I think it was 8 that occurred that night until the morning. there were 2 sets connected but they weren't connected to each other. everything else appears at this time to be separate,” said Sgt Brian Scharf.

Thomas robbed two Quick Trip gas stations, one just after 3:30 a.m. at The Plaza and the other around 5:15 a.m. at 6721 Albemarle Rd.

RELATED: CMPD arrest man in connection to Quick Trip robberies

Hallmus robbed an Xpress Mart on Nations Ford Rd. just before 1:30 Tuesday morning and then just after 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday he robbed a 7 Eleven off of Brookshire Blvd.

RELATED: Man involved in two armed robberies of gas stations charged

“Honestly, in one night, it's fairly uncommon. In fact, it's probably really uncommon to have that many in one night is certainly uncommon,” said Sgt. Scharf.

CMPD is still following leads on the other armed robberies committed, but the department is pleased with the work police did, especially in Southwest Charlotte.

“The patrol at the Steele Creek, they just did incredible police work. I told them last night it's some of the best police work I’ve seen in a while,” Sgt, Scharf said.