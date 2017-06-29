Charlotte International Airport braces for flood of holiday travelers

- Busy days ahead for air travel and Charlotte-Douglas International Airport is warning people to plan ahead this holiday weekend.

The airport isn't usually packed on a week day, but being the Thursday before Fourth of July vehicles were back-to-back approaching the airport.

According to AAA, airports nationwide are seeing a bump in air travelers for Independence Day. Statistics show a 4.6 percent increase over the last year, which translates to 3.44 million passengers.

Officials at Charlotte-Douglas are offering advice for those traveling this holiday weekend.

Airport officials said a good way to get in contact with them and check on information concerning flights is through their Twitter account and their website.

Travel Tips:

• Plan ahead.

• Follow the Airport on twitter @CLTAirport for the latest information.

• TSA advises arriving 2 hours prior to a domestic flight, 3 hours prior to an international flight.

• Check with your airline on the status of your flight before coming to the Airport.

• Check real-time parking conditions online before leaving for CLT at cltairport.com or call 704.359.5555.

