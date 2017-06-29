SC legislators slam President Trump: 'Your tweet was beneath the office' of the presidency

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted: Jun 29 2017 08:17PM EDT

Updated: Jun 29 2017 10:49PM EDT

(FOX 46) - A number of South Carolina legislators took to Twitter on Thursday to express their displeasure with President Donald Trump's latest tweets, calling them "unpresidential and crude". 

"Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America," Republican Lindsey Graham tweeted at 10:15 a.m. Thursday. 

Another GOP senator commented just one minute later, begging the president stop. 

The backlash came less than two hours after President Trump posted a series of tweets about Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinki, co-hosts of MSNBC's Morning Joe. 

South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott chimed in Thursday afternoon, with a different stance on the matter tweeting, "The American people need us to be focused on health care and tax reform, not Twitter fights and cable news."

South Carolina Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Sandford added his two cents tweeting, "Civility is indeed needed now more than ever. And Charleston is proof that it does (and) can exist." 

