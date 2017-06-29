Mount Holly woman fed up with Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement being called to her home

- One rambunctious dog and one domesticated pig is what you'll find in Crista Kang's back yard. Now, if that's not odd enough, you'll also find signs Kang wrote to stop people from calling animal care and enforcement on her.

"I’m not going to lie. It's really annoying to have to open my door for the third time in three months saying that my dog isn't being fed," Kang said.

Kang doesn't blame people from calling saying she's sure it comes from a good place.

"I’m not trying to down the person who called or people who called. I get that you maybe care about my animals but seriously there are so many issues around here. I mean they are dogs that are running lose all the time," said Kang.

She's right about that. As our cameras were filming a couple of stray dogs came out of nowhere and crossed the street.

After the third visit from Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement Kang had enough and decided she was going to take matters into her own hands by putting up posters, telling her neighbors she's taking care of her dogs and pig.

"All my animals go to the vet yearly. Chumpy has his rabies shot and he's a pig! So, that'll tell you I take care of my animals," Kang said.

Kang tells FOX 46 Charlotte; every time Animal Care has shown up they've checked everything and left without any issues. She has up to date paperwork on all the animals in her home as well.

"She's a boxer, she meant to be lean. She's meant to be built like that, not bony. She's not skinny, she's fed," Kang said.

Kang is hoping the signs deter any more callers but plans on keeping them up for as long as it takes to get the calls to stop.

"I have more poster board though. If it happens again. I'll do it again. Whatever it takes," Kang said.