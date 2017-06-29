Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in southern Iredell County

- One person was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night in southern Iredell County, according to the Mount Mourne Volunteer Fire Department.

The incident happened at 9:27 p.m. Thursday, June 29 at the intersection of Mecklynn Road and Cove Way.

Mount Mourne Engine 2 and Iredell County EMS said they arrived on scene to find a single-vehicle accident with one pedestrian struck. The person was pronounced dead on scene.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and is handling the investigation.