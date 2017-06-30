Arrest made in connection to Lancaster double homicide

- A man has been arrested in connection with a triple shooting that killed two people and left another injured Thursday night in Lancaster, police say.

Officers were called to a reported shooting at the Palmetto Place Apartments about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Lancaster Police. Three people had been shot. One of the victims, 21-year-old Rakeem Patterson, was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators say a second victim, 22-year-old Markevis Foster, was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where he later died as a result of his injuries. A third victim was treated for non life-threatening injuries, police say.

A person of interest in the case, 36-year-old Courtney Javon McCain, turned himself in early Friday morning, according to Lancaster Police. He is charged with one count of accessory after the fact of murder.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1173.