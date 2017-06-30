Third rabies case confirmed in Lincoln County

- A raccoon that was killed by a resident in Lincoln County has tested positive for rabies, officials say.

According to Lincoln County Animal Services, the raccoon was picked up on June 24 and the official test results from the NC Laboratory of Public Health on June 28.

This is the third positive rabies result in the county for 2017, officials say. In 2015 there were four positive rabies results and in 2016 there was one.

"Lincoln County Animal Services would again like to remind residents that rabies vaccination for dogs, cats, and ferrets over the age of four months in required by law. If confirmed to be exposed to rabies and not currently vaccinated, or too young to be vaccinated, state law requires the animal to be destroyed, or quarantined for a period of six months," Animal Services released in a statement.

One year rabies vaccinations for cats and dogs are available for $7 at Lincoln County Animal Services, located at 650 John Howell Memorial Drive in Lincolnton.