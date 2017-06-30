Top Golf in University area brings controversy, compnay puts expansion on hold

- Top Golf has issued a statement saying that they will put their expansion to Mallard Creek on hold.

"We remain excited about Topgolf’s potential to expand to the north Charlotte area, but we have decided to put on hold our plans for a location on West Mallard Creek Church Road. To ensure we choose the best possible site for the community and our business, we want to carefully explore all options available. In the meantime, we appreciate the city’s support and look forward to creating great times for our Guests at the recently opened Topgolf Charlotte venue," said Morgan Wallace, Top Golf's Senior Communications Specialist.

The potential expansion was a definite no for Linda Majchrzak.

"This is the wrong type of entertainment establishment to put in a residential neighborhood," she said.

Majchzak lives off Claybrooke Drive near Mallard Creek Church Street where the complex she believes will do more harm than good.

"We're going to see the lights and we are definitely going to hear the noise from that and we are definitely concerned about our property values," Majchrzak said.

Aside from the residential concerns, cultural concerns have come up as well.

The Top Golf would be too close to slave graves are located at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church for the comfort of some.

After being made aware of the landmark, developer Matt Browder hired a surveyor to make sure his project wouldn't interfere with those memorials.

"I'm very, very confident we won't disturb any of these grave sites. We will take every measure possible to make sure we won't disturb these grave sites," Browder said.

Browder says they've made other concessions to those in the neighborhood concerned with the project.

A city council vote scheduled for July 17 will determine the final fate for the project.

Linda says they will continue to voice their concerns in hopes the project doesn't get approved.

"If Top Golf does go into this location we may seal out a protest at the Top Golf or at least at the road leading up to it," Majchrzak said.