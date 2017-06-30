Sheriff's Office requests help locating missing Lincoln Co. teen

- A teen has gone missing according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Haley Snyder, 17, was last seen around 5:00 a.m. on June 29 at her home on Kidville Rd. in Denver. She is described as a white female, 5'6", about 110 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Haley is asked to contact Detective Greg Hager at 704-732-9050, or the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202.