Sheriff's Office requests help locating missing Lincoln Co. teen

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted: Jun 30 2017 04:13PM EDT

Updated: Jun 30 2017 04:24PM EDT

DENVER, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - A teen has gone missing according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. 

Haley Snyder, 17, was last seen around 5:00 a.m. on June 29 at her home on Kidville Rd. in Denver. She is described as a white female, 5'6", about 110 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information on Haley is asked to contact Detective Greg Hager at 704-732-9050, or the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202. 

