Cornelius man runs for office on anti-toll platform

- A Cornelius man against the toll lanes is announcing he's running for office. He's the second anti-toll advocate to put his name in the hat for Cornelius town board.

You've seen him before. Kurt Naas spearheaded the lawsuit against the toll project. His Widen I-77 group has been fighting the tolls since 2012. Now, he's running for office. His family is behind him.

"They are completely behind it. It wasn't always that way. I've got a lot of people who have asked me over time about running. They weren't exactly for it, but they realized I'm doing so much of the work already, so we're completely behind it as a family."

More than just his family is behind him. He's received endorsements from both Democrat and Republican politicians.

We asked, "what benefits you personally in running?"

"If I can do the things I want to do, we'll have good infrastructure and Cornelius will be a business-friendly place. I own a business here and I live here so I'm stuck in traffic along with everybody else. If I'm able to fix those problems I'll benefit."

He's already helping to fix one problem.

"For instance, we're on the diverging diamond here. A lot of people have said, 'if we can just get the signal timing right'. I've worked with the vendor and town staff that will change the traffic light timing and adapt it to traffic conditions and move 10-30 percent more traffic through the same intersection."

That will definitely help traffic flow especially if you need to take an alternate route to avoid a backup on I-77.

Here’s the link to his campaign website: https://www.electkurtnaas.com/