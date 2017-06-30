Police pursuit involving stolen vehicle ends in crash

- 29 year old Dontavious Jones has been arrested after refusing to stop for authorities in a stolen vehicle, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Around 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, CMPD officers were notified of 'a license plate reader hit' on a stolen vehicle near Beatties Ford Road.

CMPD's helicopter followed the stolen vehicle until it crashed into a truck near Hoskins Road in northwest Charlotte.

Jones crashed the stolen car into a truck carrying lawn mowing equipment. Before police could stop Jones, he jumped and ran from the scene on foot to the nearby Thompson apartments. Neighbors tell FOX 46 Charlotte Jones tried to force himself into their homes.

Then he come right here and he says 'let me in! Let me in They can't see me.' A woman who wanted to remain anonymous said. "I automatically closed the door and I saw the helicopter up here and I just started pointing."

Jones was later located and arrested by officers with assistance from K-9 and the Aviation units.

The driver and passenger inside the truck involved in the crash were not hurt, police said. It appears that the suspect had outstanding warrants for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

FOX 46 Charlotte further investigated and found Jones was repeat offender with his last arrest being in March for stealing a car. No word on any new charges.