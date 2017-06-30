NC "Brunch Bill" signed into law

- The mimosa has officially been freed in North Carolina.

Gov. Roy Cooper (D-NC) on Friday officially signed into law the state's "brunch bill," allowing restaurants to sell alcohol to patrons before noon on Sundays.

Senate Bill 155, which passed both the Senate and the House earlier this month, permits restaurants to serve alcohol starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays, two hours earlier than previously permitted, and allows distilleries to obtain permits to offer free liquor tastings at special events.

For the Queen City, those eager for a bloody mary or thirsty for a mimosa will still have to wait a little longer. Charlotte City Council will have to pass an ordinance allowing alcohol sales before noon on Sundays.

Restaurant mangers in the Charlotte area say the move would be great for business and even better for customers.