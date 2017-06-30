2 sections of I-77 ranked for worst bottleneck delays

- A new study lists two locations in Charlotte for some of the worst traffic delays in the nation. FOX 46 Charlotte put those trouble spots to the test, to find out just how bad the traffic really is.

No matter who you ask in Charlotte, one road always seems to top the list for traffic headaches.

"77 is always really busy and backed up all the time," said Issac Araujo.

So it should be no surprise that two sections of I-77 in Charlotte were named on a nationwide list for having the worst bottleneck delays.

The report from the American Transportation Research Institute lists I-77 near Lake Norman as 91st worst in the nation. On the other side of the county, I-77 at 485 in South Charlotte is ranked 82nd.

"It doesn't really surprise me because going towards Carowinds especially now towards the summer a lot of people take the highway," said Araujo.

FOX 46 Charlotte hit the road to see just how bad the traffic along the South Charlotte section really is. Normally, a drive from our FOX 46 studios to Carowinds takes just over 20 minutes.

On Friday afternoon, it took us more than 50 minutes. The worst stretch came when we tried getting off 485 and merging on to I-77 south towards South Carolina.

"Really just getting in line to get on the exit is key because there is going to be a slow down there, but that is sorta expected because it is a one lane exit," said Nijmy Cadet.



If you're wondering how the roads were ranked, the study looked at GPS data from truck drivers and tallied how long they sat in traffic on roads across the nation. A full look at the list can be found here.