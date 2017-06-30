Silver Alert issued for missing Morganton woman

- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman from Morganton believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Betty Culler Stock, 87, was last seen in the 300 block of Fleming Dr. in Morganton. She was wearing a flowered sweater, green slacks and gray slippers. She is described as a white female, 5'5" weighing 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on Stock's whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Buchanan in the Morganton Department of Public Safety at 828-437-1911.