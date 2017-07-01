Man dies after being struck by train in uptown overnight

- A man was killed in uptown Charlotte shortly after midnight Saturday after being struck by a Norfolk Southern train near W. 9th St & N. Smith St.

Police say Victor Williams, who was wearing dark clothing, was seen laying on the railroad tracks by a conductor for Norfolk Southern. It is unknown if the victim was sitting, standing, or attempting to cross the railroad tracks at the time of the incident. It is also unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says the crash remains under investigation.