Shooting suspect on the loose after stand-off with SWAT team

- The Huntersville Police SWAT Team have ended their tense stand-off with a shooting suspect after several hours of trying to negotiate with him.

Around 4:40 am Saturday, officers were dispatched to a shooting on Steuben Dr in Huntersville. The victim, who's identity has not been released, has non-life threatening injuries and was released from the hospital.

SWAT team members were on the scene for several hours trying to negotiate with the suspect, Jonathon Edward Williams, until they entered the home around 11:50 am and discovered he wasn't inside the house. Police say they did see Williams inside the house earlier.

Residents that live in the neighborhood were evacuated to a nearby church for precautionary measures. Williams has body armor and is in possession of a fireman, police say. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Huntersville Police are obtaining several warrants on him now and they will release his photo soon.